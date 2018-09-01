Salvation Army, Short Of Goal, Gets Senator's Help

COLUMBIA - With holiday donations lagging, Sen. Kit Bond rang bells for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign at a Columbia Wal-Mart Saturday afternoon. Salvation Army regional coordinator Maj. K. Kendall Matthews said donations are about $5,000 behind last year's totals.

Bond says he usually tries to get to more bell-ringing events every year, but has been held up in Washington by legislative business.

"Especially when I was governor, whenever I went to a disaster -- tornadoes, floods, whatever it was -- the Salvation Army was there with immediate assistance."

Matthews said he appreciated Bond volunteering his time to help the effort.

"We're just really happy that he is here," Matthews said, "and that he makes this a part of his Christmas season."

Matthews attributes the decrease in donations to persistent warm weather putting a damper on shoppers' holiday spirit. He says the need for the Salvation Army's services tends to increase in January and February, after the Red Kettle Campaign ends.