Salvation Army to Take Christmas Applications

COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army in Columbia will take Christmas assistance applications on Nov. 7, 8, 10,11,14,15,17 and 18, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day at 1108 W. Ash St. In addition, people may apply on Nov. 9 and 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Assistance is for families with children age newborns to 17, as well as individuals and seniors. People are eligible to apply if they have not signed up with another assistance program and they show the necessary documents.

Required documents include: current picture ID for people 18 years and older, SS cards for all members of household, proof of all income for last 30 days, proof of current address (utility bill, lease) and proof of regular school attendance for children 14 years through high school.

"We look forward to helping the people in need in our community. This help comes through the generosity of our donors and we are extremely grateful to them," said Major Katrina Mathews, director of special services.

"The Salvation Army helps people in need by providing emergency housing, food, clothing and other assistance. We have been working in this area for over 80 years and people depend on The Salvation Army to assist them with basic human necessities to give them a hand up, not a hand out," said Major Kendall Mathews, Columbia/Jefferson City Regional Coordinator.