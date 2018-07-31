Salvation Army volunteers sacrifice time-off to give back

COLUMBIA - Volunteers are working at the Columbia Salvation Army Wednesday and Thursday to help prepare for the Salvation Army's Annual Community Thanksgiving meal.

The meal will take place Thanksgiving day from 11 to 1, and it will be held at the Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 N. Ann Street in Columbia.

Major Richard Trimmell is the area coordinator for the Salvation Army. He said they were looking for volunteers for both days, but were able to fill the positions.

"We have the best supporters in town and can always count on them to volunteer and to bring desserts," Trimmell said in a news release. "Our community depends on the Salvation Army to assist our neighbors in need and that help comes because of the generosity of our donors."

While all volunteer postions are filled, dessert donations from the public, such as brownies and cookies, are still being accepted. All desserts should be brought to the Salvation Army Harbor House on Thanksgiving morning between 8 and 10.