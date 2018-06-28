Sam added to Cowboys' practice squad

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Michael Sam's second chance will be with the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that the league's first openly gay player will be added to the Cowboys' practice roster.

The Cowboys, who are seeking help with their pass rush because of injuries and the offseason release of franchise sacks leader DeMarcus Ware, added Sam four days after he was released by St. Louis when teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players.

Sam isn't likely to be on the active roster for Sunday's season opener against San Francisco.

Any team can sign Sam off the Cowboys' practice squad, but would have to put him on the 53-man roster for a minimum of four weeks.