Sam Bradford Listed as Questionable

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Quarterback Sam Bradford was active in practice Friday for the St. Louis Rams, who have listed him as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona.

Bradford, who has missed two games with a high left ankle sprain, worked in 7-on-7 drills as well as doing some individual work.

Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo says Bradford will be evaluated until kickoff. A.J. Feeley started for the Rams in last weekend's upset of the Saints.