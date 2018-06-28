Sam Bradford out for season with torn ACL

ST. LOUIS - Rams starting quarterback Sam Bradford is out for the entire regular season, head coach Jeff Fisher confirmed to the media on Sunday. Bradford tore his left ACL in Saturday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bradford injured his knee in the first quarter when he rolled out to his left and threw an incomplete pass. On the play, Browns DE Armonty Bryant hit Bradford's left knee. Bradford stayed down on the field after the play, but was able to limp off under his own power.

Last season, Bradford missed nine games after he tore the same ACL.

The Rams' backup quarterback is Shaun Hill. Hill last started a game in 2010 as a member of the Detroit Lions..

[Editor's Note: this story has been updated to include information from a news conference with head coach Jeff Fisher.]