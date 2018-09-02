Sam Named Semi-Finalist for Defensive Player of the Year

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri defensive end Michael Sam has been named a semifinalist for the 19th Chuck Bednarik Award for the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.

Sam leads the nation with 10 sacks and has 16 tackles for a loss this season. He is expected to be an All - American and is projected to be selected in the second round of this year's NFL Draft.

Sam entered his senior year with 9.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss in the past three seasons combined.