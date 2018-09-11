Sam Receives Standing Ovation at Basketball Game

4 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, February 15 2014 Feb 15, 2014 Saturday, February 15, 2014 9:10:00 PM CST February 15, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - Michael Sam received a standing ovation when he appeared on the arena video boards during Missouri's basketball game against Tennessee on Saturday.

The All-America defensive end who could became the first openly gay player in the NFL, later a blew a kiss to the student section and shook hands with fans.

Sam and football team were honored at halftime for their Cotton Bowl over Oklahoma State.

Wearing a shirt declaring "We Are All CoMo Sexuals," 51-year-old Michelle Carmichael joined more than a thousand others in forming a line of support for Sam.

The shirt plays off the nickname of Columbia, Mo., where Sam announced to his teammates in August that he was gay. The NFL hopeful shared his sexuality with the world last Sunday.

 

