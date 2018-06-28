Sam's Club Robbed of Jewelry

COLUMBIA - On Monday, Dec. 19 at approximately 11:22 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the Sam's Club at 101 Conley Road in reference to a burglary.

Investigation revealed that the suspect broke a window on the north side of the business and entered inside where suspect then broke a second glass window to actually enter the business itself. The suspect proceeded to a jewelry counter, breaking the glass display case and stealing an unknown quantity of jewelry.

No specifics of the burglar's sex, race or clothing have been revealed and there aren't any photos or videos available at this time.