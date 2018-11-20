Sam Tierney, David Bonuchi Earn All-America Honors

INDIANAPOLIS - Sophomore Sam Tierney and junior David Bonuchi each earned first team All-America honors during day two of the 2013 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships Friday in Indianapolis. Tierney placed seventh in the 100 breast, while Bonuchi was eighth on the 3-meter springboard.

After two days of competition, the Tigers sit in 12th with 55 points, which has already surpassed last year's point total of 46.

Tierney become only the second male Mizzou swimmer in program history to earn first team All-America honors after his seventh-place finish in the 100 breast in a time of 52.65. The Plano, Texas, native joins Kevin DeForrest, who placed fourth in the 50 free in 1979, as Mizzou's All-Americans.

On the 3-meter springboard, Bonuchi notched a score of 394.85 to finish eighth. It was the Columbia, Mo., native's seventh career first team All-America accolade and the second of the 2013 Championships. Bonuchi qualified for finals with a prelims score of 384.55. Freshman Clark Thomas finished 31st in prelims after a score of 300.35.

Sophomore Igor Kozlovskij picked up All-America honorable mention honors as he clocked a time of 53.24 to take fifth in the 100 breast consolation final.

Mizzou also made history in the 200 medley relay, as the Tigers earned All-America honorable mention honors in a men's relay for the first time in school history. The team of senior Joe Hladik, Kozlovskij, junior Logan Mosley and Tierney took third in the consolation final with a program record time of 6:26.67.

In the 800 free relay, the Tigers set a new school record of 1:25.82 to place 20th in the event. Sophomore Eegan Groome clocked a leadoff 200 free split of 1:35.81 during the race, which broke his own school record.

Day three of the NCAA Championships continue on Saturday, March 30 with preliminary action at 10 a.m. CT and finals at 6 p.m. CT.