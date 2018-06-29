Sami Fagan has found more than success at Missouri

2 years 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 21 2016 Apr 21, 2016 Thursday, April 21, 2016 5:42:00 PM CDT April 21, 2016 in Mizzou Xtra
By: Chinmay Vaidya, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Sami Fagan takes batting practice before practice even begins and the extra work doesn't go unnoticed by her teammates. 

"Her game, if you asked anyone, would be described as a will to win," right fielder Emily Crane said. "She doesn't want anything to get in the way of what she wants to achieve for the team". 

"Every day she's out here like two hours early, an hour on defense and an hour on hitting," left fielder Taylor Gadbois said. "She's a key contributor because she works so hard." 

Fagan said her work ethic comes from her father, Kevin Fagan, who played in the NFL for the San Fransisco 49ers.

"My dad has always talked about he got to the NFL and how he just outworked everyone," Fagan said. "He always told us, if we want to make it, that's what we gotta do."

Her father's influence extended to the softball field as a coach. Fagan said he never took it easy on her or her two sisters, who also play softball. 

"He was the hardest on us because he didn't want it to be 'daddy ball'," Fagan said. "He wanted people to know that we earned our spot and he was never easy on us." 

After starring at Dunnellon High School, Fagan played softball at the University of Florida. Her run as a Gator ended after her freshman year in a loss in the regional semifinal and a dismissal from the team. Fagan said she thought that was the end of her softball career. 

"I had never experienced something that hard before, so I thought it was the end of the world," Fagan said. "I was like, no one's gonna take me, no one wants, it was honestly the hardest thing I've ever been through and I still feel the effects of it to this day." 

Fagan went on four official visits after her dismissal. She said those visits helped her overcome her fear.  

"I can't thank each of those coaches enough for even giving me a chance and wanting me on their team," Fagan said. "That was huge to me and I saw hope in the world again." 

Fagan chose to play at Missouri, but she almost didnt' because she would have to sit out a year due to SEC transfer rules. She said Coach Earleywine convinced her to use the year off to develop her hitting, but her teammates knew it was hard for her to watch from the sidelines. 

"Just watching the sport she loves and not being able to play the game that she loves would be hard on anyone but especially on Sami Fagan," Gadbois said.

"I think that year was a good year for Sami to grow," Crane said. "It was a good transition for her to sit out, have a year to grow her skills and get to where she wanted to be." 

Fagan developed into a power hitter and set Missouri's single-season RBI record in her junior season. She is currently hitting .444 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs. Fagan said she thinks her transition as a hitter came with experience. 

"Just having games under my belt has helped me have a better season this year," Fagan said. "I've developed a better mentality than I had when I was younger."

Although Fagan is in her final year in college, her career is far from over. Fagan was drafted fourth overall by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch draft.  But, she wants to play, not watch.

"I was thinking about my rookie season and I want to play," Fagan said. "I don't want to sit the bench." 

 

 

(Editor's Note: Sami Fagan's statistics are updated as of Sunday, May 1.)

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°