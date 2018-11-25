Sammy Watkins heading to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs plan on signing former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins, when free agency opens on Wednesday, per ESPN.

The new three-year deal is worth $48 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Although Watkins was able to stay healthy with the Rams last season (2017), his numbers certainly didn’t stack up amongst the league’s leading receivers.

The Buffalo Bills obtained Watkins in August, but only finished the season with 39 catches for a combined 593 yards, though he did score eight touchdowns. Buffalo opted not to offer Watkins a fifth year option, due to a broken bone in his foot. As a result of the injury, he missed the last eight games of the 2016 season.

Watkins talents will definitely be an important asset to the Chiefs offense.