San Jose hosts St. Louis with 1-0 series lead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: San Jose leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Sharks won the last meeting 6-3. Timo Meier scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

The Sharks are 25-11-5 on their home ice. San Jose is second in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 38.

The Blues are 25-18-7 in conference matchups. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 67 assists and has recorded 83 points this season. Logan Couture has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 49 total assists and has recorded 77 points. Jaden Schwartz has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (lower body), Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.