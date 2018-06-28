Sanchez Looking for Fresh Start in Kansas City

SURPRISE, AZ (AP) -- The Royals are hoping Jonathan Sanchez can showcase the form that allowed him to once throw a no-hitter, not the form that has led the National League in walks.

Sanchez was acquired from San Francisco in an offseason trade for outfielder Melky Cabrera.

The left-hander threw a no-hitter in 2009 against San Diego after being relegated to the bullpen, and was key to the Giants' winning the World Series a couple years ago.

He struggled with injuries last year, though, and San Francisco decided he was expendable.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore pulled the trigger on the trade in the hopes that Sanchez can become the kind of front-line starter a youthful team has been missing.