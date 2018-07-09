Sandbags Coming Down in Some Missouri River Communities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Sandbags are coming down in some Missouri River communities as the flooding risk drops.



Parkville was using the removal of its sandbag wall to lure visitors to the Kansas City-area community for the Labor Day weekend. The city says it's a good time to shop, eat and listen to music.



In Kansas, Atchison was beginning to remove its river wall Friday as the river level drops. The city says the process should be completed on Tuesday.



Water ebbed enough this week to allow engineers to evaluate a four-mile stretch of U.S. 136 that had been underwater in Atchison County in far northwestern Missouri.

But the county's deputy director of emergency management, Mark Manchester, says only a handful of the 200-plus people evacuated from their homes have been able to return.