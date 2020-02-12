Sanders claims victory in New Hampshire primary

MANCHESTER, N.H (AP) — Bernie Sanders is claiming victory in the New Hampshire presidential primary and pledging that if he becomes the Democratic nominee, he will unite a fractured party to defeat President Donald Trump.

Votes were still being tabulated when the Vermont senator addressed supporters Tuesday night. Early returns showed him with a narrow lead over rival Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. The Associated Press has not called the race.

Sanders, a democratic socialist, said his supporters form a coast-to-coast movement. He predicted he could usher in a new era of American politics that would demand that “we finally have an economy and a government that works for all of us, not wealthy campaign contributors.”

Before Sanders took the stage, his supporters jeered Buttigieg with a chant, calling him “Wall Street Pete.” That’s a reference to some of Buttigieg’s wealthy patrons. Sanders' campaign, in contrast, is almost entirely funded by grassroots contributors who give small amounts online.

Sanders struck a conciliatory tone, lauding his rivals in the Democratic contest and vowing that “no matter who wins we are going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president” in recent history.