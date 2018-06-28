Sanders will not seek recount, Clinton wins Missouri

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he will not seek a recount of results in Missouri's Democratic primary, conceding defeat to Hillary Clinton.

Sanders says in an interview with The Associated Press that it's unlikely the results will affect the awarding of delegates in the state and he would "prefer to save the taxpayers of Missouri some money."

Clinton has a narrow lead of 1,531 votes, but under state law Sanders could have sought a recount because the margin was less than one-half of one percent.

Clinton will get an extra two delegates from Missouri for winning the statewide vote.

Clinton won all five of Tuesday's primary contests, including Florida, Ohio, Illinois and North Carolina.

The Republican race in Missouri remains too close to call between Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.