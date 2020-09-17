Sandra Plunkett Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A judge sentenced Sandra Plunkett to life in prison without parole or probation Monday for the murder of her husband. The judge also sentenced Plunkett to 7 years for armed criminal action.

A jury convicted Plunkett in January of this year of both charges involved in the death of her husband Paul Plunkett. Her husband was a Jefferson City Police Officer.

The prosecution argued Plunkett killed her husband for insurance money to fund her heroin addiction back in 2011. The defense argued Plunkett killed her husband in self-defense after years of marital abuse.