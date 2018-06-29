Sandy Responsible for 10 Deaths

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Superstorm Sandy is blamed for at least 10 deaths, extensive coastal flooding, and widespread power outages in the East.

Sandy roared onto the New Jersey shore as a hurricane but merged with Arctic air and a winter storm from the West and transformed into a hybrid.

Forecasters say it remains very dangerous and is still packing winds topping 80 miles per hour.