Sanford records first career hat trick, Blues fall to Golden Knights

3 hours 9 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 11:48:36 PM CST February 13, 2020 in Sports
By: Nick Swanson, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

LAS VEGAS, NV - The St. Louis Blues fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime on Thursday, 6-5. The game got off to a fast start with two goals in the first two minutes.

The Blues win was highlighted by Zach Sanford recording his first career hat trick through two periods. His first goal came 25 seconds into the game off of assists by Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan O'Reilly. The second goal tied the game at 2-2 with assists from Robert Bortuzzo and David Perron. Sanford's third goal came five minutes into the second period off of assists by Pietrangelo and O'Reilly. He scored his fourth and final goal in the third period off of assists by Dunn and Colton Parayko.

Mackenzie MacEachern scored for St. Louis in the first period off of assists by Ivan Barbashev and Vince Dunn. Vegas' two first period goals came from Max Pacioretty. The third came in the second period from Jonathan Marchessault. Nate Schmidt scored the tying goal for the Golden Knights in the third period. Alex Tuch scored the fifth goal for the Knights. Jonathan Marchessault scored the game winning goal for Vegas in overtime.

The Blues will face the Nashville Predators at home on Saturday.

