Sanitizer business is booming for DogMaster Distillery

COLUMBIA - DogMaster Distillery began the transition to making hand sanitizer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of March.

Just over six weeks since that time, and business is booming, meaning the distillery hasn't slowed down.

"It took us a little while to transition from selling whiskey and booze, and completely getting shut off from doing that, and then getting information out there for those who are looking for hand sanitizer," Van Hawxby, owner of DogMaster Distillery, said.

That transition has helped DogMaster produce 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizer since then, with people lined up to buy it when they first started making it.

Hawxby says it's important for them to step up in the community.

"It makes us feel like our mission is accomplished, and our mission is that we want to be a good community partner," he said. "If we can do things that make the community feel good about themselves or about getting out and about, or just feeling safe, then we’ve done our job.”

That role in the community has led the distillery to donating to organizations across Columbia, including Rainbow House and the Boys and Girls Club.

Hawxby says as long as there's a need, they'll continue to produce.

"We're going to do this as long as there's a need, as long as we can do this, is our plan," he said.

The distillery is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Hand sanitizer is 50 cents an ounce or $40 a gallon.

DogMaster is located at 210 St. James St. in Columbia.