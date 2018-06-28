Santa's Workshop teaches kids to make gifts

JEFFERSON CITY — Santa's little helpers were busy making gifts for family and friends Saturday.

Art classes called "Santa's Workshop" teach kids to make gifts for other people. On Saturday the children made snowflake candles, canvases, and a Christmas countdown.

One of the owners of Village Art Studio in Jefferson City said the kids are also experiencing the gift of creativity during the workshop.

"They're very proud of what they make and they learn new skills all the time, all the time," Ann DeRosier said. "Every little thing adds to what the children can do. It builds their confidence that they can transfer into other areas of their lives. That's what art does."

DeRosier said the classes also give the kids a sense of pride for what they created.

"They have ownership, and we try to have leeway that they can make choices," she said. "Their placement on this is their own choice. In the painting, they can choose to do it all just the way the teacher has, or they're always encouraged to be unique."

Village Art Studio will host two more workshops before Christmas. Kids ages 6 and older are welcome to attend.