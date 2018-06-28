Sante Fe Opera Announces New General Director

SANTA FE (AP) - The Santa Fe Opera has announced a new general director. He is Charles MacKay, who is currently the general director of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. MacKay will start his Santa Fe job in October 2008. His appointment was expected to be made official by the opera's board of directors Friday. The 57-year-old MacKay will succeed Richard Gaddes, who announced in August he would retire from the position he has held since 2000. This is MacKay's 23rd year at the St. Louis opera, where he has been general director since 1985. Before that, he worked for the Spoleto Festival U.S.A. in Charleston, South Carolina, and as business manager of The Santa Fe Opera.