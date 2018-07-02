Sapp Named Winner of Lang Volunteer Award

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia chose Jo Sapp to receive the fifth annual Howard B. Lang Jr. Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service. This is the first time in its history that the award is given to a person who is no longer living, according to a press release from the City of Columbia.

Sapp died in September after more than 20 years of volunteer service to the City of Columbia.

Sapp was the president of the Columbia Public Library District Board of Trustees, according to the release. She was also a member of Imagine Columbia's Future Visioning Committee, the Columbia Comprehensive Plan Task Force, the Mayor's Task Force on the Arts and the Development Excellence Awards Committee in Columbia



The release stated that she helped in establishing the city's Office of Cultural Affairs, expanding the Columbia public library building, establishing Community Access Television and facilitating the Imagine Columbia's Future process.

The award will be presented to Sapp's husband, David, and other family members at a brief ceremony at the beginning of the April 1 Columbia City Council meeting.