Sara Lee Recalls Bread

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The recall includes products sold in eight states including Missouri. A spokesman says a recent routine inspection of a bakery in Meridian, Mississippi, uncovered problems with a flour sifting screen. The recall involves EarthGrains, Publix, Sara Lee Delightful, Sara Lee Hearty and Delicious and several other brands. They are stamped "best if purchased by" between the dates of July 25, 2007, and Aug. 7, 2007, and include the code "222." Other states affected are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Consumers can return the bread to the store where it was purchased for a refund.