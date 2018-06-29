Saturation Effort Leads to 25 Arrests during the Weekend

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies took part in a saturation effort on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 that lead to 25 arrests.

Officers conducted 92 traffic stops in Columbia and throughout Boone County. The work resulted in 25 arrests. 10 of the arrests were for felony charges.

The names released from the list of people arrested for felony charges are: Christopher M. Stone, 28, Timothy M. Hyde, 40, Catherine L. Doyle, 49, John M. Chalfant, 46, Lawrence M. Johnson, 28. All of them are charged with possession or distribution of a controlled substance.