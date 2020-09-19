Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide

4:15 p.m.: 66 new cases in Boone County

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Senior Services reported 66 new cases in Boone County Saturday afternoon.

There are now 4,245 total cases in the county, 461 of which are active. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

2:00 p.m.: DHSS reports 13 new deaths in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health an Senior Services reported 13 new deaths since Friday in the state on Saturday afternoon. The total number of deaths in the state is 1,793.

There are 1,387 new cases statewide as of Saturday, making the total number of cases for Missouri 111,516.

COVID-19 update for Sept 19:

- 1,387 new cases

- 11.6%: 7-day positivity rate

- 13 deaths added



MHA hospitalization data: https://t.co/mLKnjy3onI



Learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics at https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0 #COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/ssdcjqDmMy — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) September 19, 2020

2:00 p.m.: 12 new cases in Pettis County

According to a Facebook post from Pettis County Health Center, there were 151 active cases in the county as of Friday evening, 12 more than reported Thursday.

There are now 944 total cases in the county. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

The health center posts updates every weekday.

2:00 p.m.: Moniteau County reports 10 new cases

The Moniteau County Health Center added 10 new cases to their COVID-19 dashboard on Friday night, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 297.

No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.