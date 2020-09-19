Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
Updates for Saturday, September 19 will become available below:
4:15 p.m.: 66 new cases in Boone County
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Senior Services reported 66 new cases in Boone County Saturday afternoon.
There are now 4,245 total cases in the county, 461 of which are active. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.
2:00 p.m.: DHSS reports 13 new deaths in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Health an Senior Services reported 13 new deaths since Friday in the state on Saturday afternoon. The total number of deaths in the state is 1,793.
There are 1,387 new cases statewide as of Saturday, making the total number of cases for Missouri 111,516.
2:00 p.m.: 12 new cases in Pettis County
According to a Facebook post from Pettis County Health Center, there were 151 active cases in the county as of Friday evening, 12 more than reported Thursday.
There are now 944 total cases in the county. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.
The health center posts updates every weekday.
2:00 p.m.: Moniteau County reports 10 new cases
The Moniteau County Health Center added 10 new cases to their COVID-19 dashboard on Friday night, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 297.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.
