Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 38 active cases in Boone County

Updates for Saturday, June 13 will be posted below:

3:50 p.m. | 211 cases in Boone County

According to City of Columbia's website, there are 38 active cases in Boone County.



2:00 p.m. | Statewide cases reach 15,810



From yesterday, 225 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

According to the Missouri DHSS website, 879 people have died related to the virus.

269,796 people have been tested for the virus. That is only 5.9 percent of patients tested with PCR that have tested positive.