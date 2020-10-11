Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 66 new cases in Boone County

4:00 p.m.: 66 new cases in Boone County

According to the Boone County, MO COVID-19 Information Hub, there are now 5,198 total cases in the county, an increase of 66 since Friday.

There are now 362 active cases in the county with 16 currently hospitalized. No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

11 a.m.: DHSS reports 144,230 cases in Missouri



The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the state now has 144,230 cases.

In the past seven days, DHSS has added over 9,000 cases of the virus as well as 62 deaths.

Missouri has now seen 2,422 deaths related to the virus.