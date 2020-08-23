Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 78 new cases in Boone County, five-day average hits record high

4:00 p.m.: 78 new cases in Boone County, five-day average hits record high

Boone County has reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from Friday's record of 81 new cases. Thirty-seven of those cases are among the 20-24 year-old age group.

The five-day average hit a record high for the second day in a row, reaching 60.8 on Saturday. Before this week, the highest five-day average was 42.2 in early July.

There have now been 1,923 total cases in the county, 376 of which are active (an increase of 65 from yesterday).

2:00p.m.: 74,257 cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,293 new active cases on Saturday afternoon. This brings the total number of cases in Missouri to 74,257.

There are six new deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

10:45a.m.: Three new active cases in Randolph County

The Randolph County Health Department reported three new cases in the county Friday night. There are now 38 active cases in the county.

10:45a.m.: Seven more active cases in Pettis County

The Pettis County Health Center reported via Facebook Friday night that there are now 133 active cases in the county.

Six of the positive cases are currently hosipitalized.

10:30a.m.: Six more active confirmed cases in Monroe County

According to a Facebook post Friday night from the Monroe County Health Department, there are now 14 total active cases in the county.

There have not been any COVID-19 related deaths in the county yet.

10:30a.m.: Phelps County reports first death

The Phelps-Maries County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 related death in the county Friday afternoon.

According to the Facebook page, there are 34 active cases in the county as of Thursday night.

10:30a.m.: Five new cases in Howard County

The Howard County Public Health Department reported five new, confirmed cases in the county Friday night.

There are now 22 active cases in the county.

10:30a.m.: Gasconade County reports six new positive cases

According to a post from the Gasconade County Health Department Facebook page, there are now 71 total positive cases in Gasconade County.

19 of the cases are active and 51 are recovered.

10:00a.m.: Callaway County reports five more active cases



Callaway County reported 67 active cases in the county on their website Friday night. This is five more cases than the county reported on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at two.