Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 78 new cases in Boone County, five-day average hits record high

1 day 11 hours 10 minutes ago Saturday, August 22 2020 Aug 22, 2020 Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:17:00 AM CDT August 22, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Saturday, August 22 will become available below:

4:00 p.m.: 78 new cases in Boone County, five-day average hits record high

Boone County has reported 78 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from Friday's record of 81 new cases. Thirty-seven of those cases are among the 20-24 year-old age group.

The five-day average hit a record high for the second day in a row, reaching 60.8 on Saturday. Before this week, the highest five-day average was 42.2 in early July.

There have now been 1,923 total cases in the county, 376 of which are active (an increase of 65 from yesterday).

2:00p.m.: 74,257 cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,293 new active cases on Saturday afternoon. This brings the total number of cases in Missouri to 74,257.

There are six new deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

10:45a.m.: Three new active cases in Randolph County

The Randolph County Health Department reported three new cases in the county Friday night. There are now 38 active cases in the county.

3 new cases. 3 released from isolation. 3 active cases currently in the hospital.

Posted by Randolph County Health Department on Friday, August 21, 2020

10:45a.m.: Seven more active cases in Pettis County

The Pettis County Health Center reported via Facebook Friday night that there are now 133 active cases in the county.

Six of the positive cases are currently hosipitalized.

Posted by Pettis County Health Center on Friday, August 21, 2020

10:30a.m.: Six more active confirmed cases in Monroe County

According to a Facebook post Friday night from the Monroe County Health Department, there are now 14 total active cases in the county.

There have not been any COVID-19 related deaths in the county yet.

Daily COVID Update

Posted by Monroe County Health Department on Friday, August 21, 2020

10:30a.m.: Phelps County reports first death

The Phelps-Maries County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 related death in the county Friday afternoon.

According to the Facebook page, there are 34 active cases in the county as of Thursday night.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – AUGUST 21, 2020 PHELPS COUNTY – The Phelps/Maries County Health Department has confirmed the...

Posted by Phelps-Maries County Health Department on Friday, August 21, 2020

10:30a.m.: Five new cases in Howard County

The Howard County Public Health Department reported five new, confirmed cases in the county Friday night.

There are now 22 active cases in the county.

COVID-19 UPDATE Howard County statistics as of 4:00 pm on August 21, 2020: There are 5 new, confirmed cases; 6 came off the active list. Totals are 22 active with 3 hospitalized, and 59 recovered cases.

Posted by Howard County Public Health Department on Friday, August 21, 2020

10:30a.m.: Gasconade County reports six new positive cases

According to a post from the Gasconade County Health Department Facebook page, there are now 71 total positive cases in Gasconade County.

19 of the cases are active and 51 are recovered.

Posted by Gasconade County Health Department on Friday, August 21, 2020

10:00a.m.: Callaway County reports five more active cases

Callaway County reported 67 active cases in the county on their website Friday night. This is five more cases than the county reported on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at two.

More News

Grid
List

Violent crime bills to be debated on Missouri's House floor Monday
Violent crime bills to be debated on Missouri's House floor Monday
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's legislators are scheduled to meet tomorrow to debate on the bills brought forward by Governor... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 Sunday, August 23, 2020 3:32:00 PM CDT August 23, 2020 in News

Mizzou students' concerns, hopes and hesitations about classes starting
Mizzou students' concerns, hopes and hesitations about classes starting
COLUMBIA- College classes start Monday, August 24 for the University of Missouri and students are feeling wary about being back.... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 Sunday, August 23, 2020 3:30:00 PM CDT August 23, 2020 in Continuous News

CoMo SEPTA hosts an event to welcome teachers back to school
CoMo SEPTA hosts an event to welcome teachers back to school
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools teachers are heading back to school tomorrow to prepare their classrooms for students, and this year... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 Sunday, August 23, 2020 3:01:00 PM CDT August 23, 2020 in Continuous News

Silverball cited for health order violations Saturday night
Silverball cited for health order violations Saturday night
COLUMBIA - Silverball, a downtown Columbia arcade and bar, was found in violation of the city's health order Saturday night.... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 Sunday, August 23, 2020 11:35:00 AM CDT August 23, 2020 in News

Off campus gatherings thwart health and safety efforts two days before return
Off campus gatherings thwart health and safety efforts two days before return
COLUMBIA – College students are facing a big test before the semester begins: keeping distance between themselves. On Saturday,... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 Sunday, August 23, 2020 6:15:00 AM CDT August 23, 2020 in News

Brookside Midtown pool shut down, operating permit suspended
Brookside Midtown pool shut down, operating permit suspended
COLUMBIA - The Brookside Midtown pool was shut down Saturday afternoon, per the orders of the Columbia/Boone County Department of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 22 2020 Aug 22, 2020 Saturday, August 22, 2020 3:22:00 PM CDT August 22, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 78 new cases in Boone County, five-day average hits record high
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 78 new cases in Boone County, five-day average hits record high
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 22 2020 Aug 22, 2020 Saturday, August 22, 2020 10:17:00 AM CDT August 22, 2020 in News

Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble
Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues were managing their pursuit of a repeat well,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, August 22 2020 Aug 22, 2020 Saturday, August 22, 2020 9:17:39 AM CDT August 22, 2020 in News

Columbia teachers union releases new guidelines
Columbia teachers union releases new guidelines
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA met with leaders of Columbia Public Schools Friday to release new guidelines... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 10:22:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Additional Columbia police officers will be patrolling this weekend
Additional Columbia police officers will be patrolling this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will have additional officers on duty Friday and Saturday as students return to campus,... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 6:31:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Lebanon police seize 1.5 pounds of meth
Lebanon police seize 1.5 pounds of meth
LEBANON - Authorities arrested two men on Wednesday after seizing 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine. A 47-year old man... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 5:33:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Positive cases of COVID-19 rise at Jefferson City Manor
Positive cases of COVID-19 rise at Jefferson City Manor
JEFFERSON CITY - More positive COVID-19 cases are popping up at the Jefferson City Manor, a long term care facility... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 4:40:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Local food bank receiving support from federal USDA program
Local food bank receiving support from federal USDA program
COLUMBIA - Amid the pandemic, a federal program has provided support to the "The Food Bank for Central & Northeast... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 3:47:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Home improvement stores facing shortages of certain products
Home improvement stores facing shortages of certain products
COLUMBIA - The home improvement sector has seen an economic boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now stores are facing... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 12:50:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Third day of record-high new cases in Boone County
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Third day of record-high new cases in Boone County
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 12:49:00 PM CDT August 21, 2020 in News

Coronavirus accelerates a mental-health crisis for Canada's indigenous youth
Coronavirus accelerates a mental-health crisis for Canada's indigenous youth
(CNN) -- For Farrah Dixon, the words come slowly and reluctantly, a measure of both how she's been feeling during... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 11:44:29 AM CDT August 21, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

HAPPENING TODAY: Drive-thru food drive for Boone County students
HAPPENING TODAY: Drive-thru food drive for Boone County students
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is hosting a drive-thru food drive for mid-Missouri students. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 21 2020 Aug 21, 2020 Friday, August 21, 2020 10:03:00 AM CDT August 21, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 77°
11pm 76°
12am 75°
1am 74°