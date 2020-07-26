Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 36 new cases

5 p.m.: Boone County reports 36 new cases

Boone County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The county has had a total of 1,039 cases, 193 of which are currently active.

There are no new reported deaths.

4 p.m.: Cooper County Public Health Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Cooper County Public Health Center reported on its website that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Four clients were exposed to the employee and will be contacted by phone.

All other staff members have been tested.

During the week of Monday, July 27, the center's front lobby will be locked and four employees will provide a limited set of services.

3 p.m.: Two new cases in Morgan County

The Morgan County Health Center reported two new cases of COVID-19.

The county now has a total of 54 cases, 15 of which are currently active.

2 p.m.: Missouri reports 1,357 new cases of COVID-19

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 40,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases — an increase of 1,357 since Friday.

The department also reported 4 new deaths since Friday, bringing the total deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 1,182.