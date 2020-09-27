Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 60 new cases

4:15 p.m.: 60 new cases in Boone County

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 60 new cases of the virus on Saturday afternoon, bringing the county's total to 4,589 cases.

345 of the reported total number of cases are active. No new deaths were reported.

The department said Friday it would not be publishing a positivity rate this week, citing issues with the electronic transmission of negative test results to DHSS. All positive tests have been reported to DHSS.

3:00 p.m.: Howard County reports 15 new cases

The Howard County Public Health Department reported 15 new cases on Saturday afternoon, bringing the totals for the county to 43 active cases.

2:00 p.m.: 1,716 new cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,716 new cases for the state on Saturday afternoon, bringing the state total to 122,014 cases.

DHSS also reported 69 new deaths in Missouri, noting that not all of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours since their previous update.

12 p.m.: Moniteau County reports fifth death

A Moniteau County resident in their 60's died from COVID-19, according to a news release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. The release gave no additional information.

As of Friday, Moniteau County has seen a total of 298 COVID-19 cases.