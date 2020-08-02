Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County reports 61 new cases

6 p.m.: Morgan County reports one new COVID-19 case

The Morgan County Health Center reported 66 total positive cases, one more than the center had reported Thursday evening.

Seventeen of those cases are considered active. The county has not reported any deaths attributed to COVID-19.

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 61 new cases of COVID-19

Boone County reported 61 new COVID-19 cases, a new record for single-day increases. The county now has has a total of 1,235 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 224 are currently active.

No new deaths have been reported in the county.

2:30 p.m.: Howard County reports one additional COVID-19 case

The Howard County Public Health Department reported one additional case of COVID-19. This brings the county to 11 active cases and 31 recovered cases.

2 p.m.: Missouri reports 935 new COVID-19 cases

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services reported an additional 935 cases of COVID-19. This brings the state total to 51,258 cases. Ten new deaths were also reported. Statewide, 1,253 people have died as a result of the virus.

9:00 a.m.: Callaway County reports 108 positives Friday night

The Callaway County Health Department reported 108 total positive cases of the virus in a Facebook post Friday night, five more cases than reported by the department Thursday evening.

According to the post, 80 of those cases are recovered. There is still just one death in the county related to the virus.