Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Updates for Saturday, May 23 will be posted below:

6:15 p.m. | One new case of COVID-19 in Moniteau County

The Moniteau County Health Center reported one new case Saturday for a total of 54 cases. Forty-nine patients have recovered and four cases are active.

5:20 p.m. | Missouri reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 11,752 positive cases and 676 deaths on Saturday.

This is an increase of 194 cases and five deaths from Friday.

5:15 p.m. | Randolph County reports new case

The Randolph County Health Department posted on their Facebook page that there is a new case of COVID-19 and that it is the only active case.

The post said a communicable disease nurse is working with the patient on contact tracing.

The department said they want to remind people to practice practice social distancing and to be safe over Memorial Day weekend.

4:10 p.m. | Callaway County reports one new case

The Callway County Health Department reported one new case on Saturday, bringing the total to 23 cases.

Twenty of those cases are recovered, two are active and there is one death.

3:50 p.m. | Columbia reports four more cases in Boone County

On Saturday, the City of Columbia posted on their website that there are a total of 115 cases of the coronavirus in Boone County and 16 cases are active. On Friday, there were 111 cases and 12 of them were active.

2:40 p.m. | Cole County records one new case

According to the Cole County Health Department website, the county has 56 total cases of COVID-19. There are two active cases.