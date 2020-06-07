Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia's recycling to resume normalcy this week

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Saturday, June 5 will be posted below:

6:00 p.m. | Residential trash and recycling to go back to normal

Full services for residential trash collection and curbside recycling are planned to resume Monday, June 8.

"City officials thank customers and community members for understanding as services were modified during the past two weeks and for their support and kind wishes expressed for staff impacted by COVID-19," City of Columbia's website stated.

2:15 p.m. | Three more active cases in Boone County

There are 43 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to the City of Columbia's website.

There is a total of 185 confirmed cases in Boone County. 140 of those people have been released from isolation.

2:00 p.m. | One percent increase in statewide cases

There are 14,442 people who have confirmed tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, according to Missouri's DHSS website.

COVID-19 update for June 6: 6.2% Positive of all patients tested by PCR. 3.9% Positive of all patients tested by Serology. 14,442 positive patients. 809 Missourians lost to COVID-19.



For more on MO's COVID-19 statistics visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/jOPzVA4HJ8 — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) June 6, 2020

229,867 people have been tested for the virus.