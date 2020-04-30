Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Confirmed cases increase to 2,291 and 413 hospitalized

3 weeks 5 days 49 minutes ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Saturday, April 04, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT April 04, 2020 in News
By: Kathleen Gomez, Greta Serrin, Jack Knowlton KOMU8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live Updates for Saturday, April 4 will become available below:

9:00 p.m :: 8th case confirmed in Randolph County

The Randolph County Health Department has confirmed its eighth positive case of COVID-19.

"This person is a family member living in the same home as a previously reported case," according to a news release.

All cases are self-quarantined at home and are in contact with the Randolph County Health Department.

6:30 p.m. :: Moniteau County Health Center announces 3rd and 4th cases

Moniteau County Health Center confirmed its third and fourth positive cases of COVID-19.

"One case is travel related and the other is community acquired," according to a news release.

Currently, Moniteau County has two recovered cases and two active cases.

5:15 p.m. :: One more confirmed positive case in Callaway County

Callaway County Health Department reports a total of 18 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

Seven confirmed cases are active and 11 people have recovered, according to Callaway County Health Department.

3:05 p.m. :: Osage County has third confirmed positive case

According to a news release from Osage County Health Department, there are three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

"This person was a close contact to a known case from another county and has quarantined at home with his family since his last contact over 3 weeks ago with this case," according to the release.

The case is a man in his 20s and had mild symptoms.

"If you did not receive a call from (Susan Long), you were not identified as a contact," according to the release.

The release reminds people that milder versions of COVID-19 may not show symptoms.

"Don’t mingle with other households or individuals."

Osage County started on a stay-at-home order effective yesterday at 5 p.m. 

Gov. Parson announced a statewide stay-at-home order beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. 

3:00 p.m. :: City of Columbia won't disconnect utilities for non-payment

The City of Columbia announced in a press release it will suspend disconnecting utilities for non-payment and late payment during COVID-19.

2:30 p.m. :: Confirmed cases up more than 150 in a day

According to the DHSS, there are 2,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

Two more people have died related to the virus. The DHSS reports 24 deaths.

The amount of people tested has not been updated today. There are approximately 24,727 people who have tested for COVID-19 in Missouri.

1:23 p.m. :: Cole County reports 30 total cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 19 active cases on their website Saturday afternoon. Of the 30 total cases, there has been one death and 10 recovered cases.

11:01 a.m. :: Lincoln University extends campus closure

The Lincoln University campus will remain closed through Sunday, April 26 as a result of the stay-at-home order, according to a news release from Saturday morning.

All work will continue to be done remotely, with the exception of essential personnel in Residential Life, the Lincoln University Police Department and Page Library.

10:51 a.m. :: State of Missouri recruiting medical personnel

The office of Governor Parson issued a news release that said additional medical professionals are needed by hospitals across Missouri to help meet the challenges posed by COVID-19.

The statement said that individuals with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, allied health, dentistry, biomedicine, laboratory science, logistics, or communications are needed.

Individuals are asked to consider this opportunity even if they are a health care student or graduate, are a retiree of the health care workforce, or have a recently expired professional registration.

Health care professionals are urged to apply online at https://missourionestart.com/moshcf/

10:40 a.m. :: No new COVID-19 cases in Boone County

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County is currently 69 with 32 who have recovered. There are no new cases since the previous update.

10:30 a.m. :: Four more people have died in St. Louis County

Rob Edwards of KSDK News revealed via Twitter that four more people have died in the St. Louis County area related to COVID-19. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 complications in the county to 11. 

For St. Louis County case updates, click here

9:37 a.m. :: Boone Hospital Center tested 38 individuals

Since March 12, 2020, Boone Hospital Center has tested 785 patients. 534 of these tests were done through the mobile drive-thru testing site. 38 additional individuals were tested at the facility on April 3.

Friday April 3: MU Health Care changes drive-thru testing hours

MU Health Care adjusted Friday its weekend testing hours. On Saturdays and Sundays, drive-thru testing will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday April 3: Gov. Parson announces statewide stay-at-home order

During his Friday media briefing, Parson announced a statewide stay-at-home order that will start Monday, April 6 and go through Friday, April 24.

