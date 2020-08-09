Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: David Barton Elementary employee tests positive for COVID-19

By: Hannah Norton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Saturday, August 8 will become available below: 

5:00 p.m.: David Barton Elementary employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Boonville R-1 School District sent an email to families Friday afternoon, stating that a David Barton Elementary employee had tested positive for COVID-19. 

District Health Coordinator Vicki Friedrich stated in the email that the employee was not in close contact with students and wore a mask. The district has not provided the employee's name or information. 

Friedrich advises that parents monitor their children through Aug. 14 if concerned about exposure to COVID-19.

4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 53 new cases

Boone County reported 53 new cases on its COVID-19 Information Hub Saturday. This is the county's second largest 24-hour spike in cases, following 61 new cases on Aug. 1.

This brings the county total to 1,398 new cases, 237 of which are currently active. There have been no new deaths attributed to COVID-19.

