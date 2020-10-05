Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: DHSS reports 25 new deaths in past 24 hours

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.



Previous coverage:

Updates for Saturday, Oct. 3 will become available below:

4:15 p.m.: 30 new cases reported in Boone County

According to the Boone County MO COVID-19 Information Hub, there are 4,875 cases in the county as of Saturday afternoon, 30 more than reported on Friday.

336 of the cases are active and 13 are currently hospitalized. No new deaths were reported.

3:45 p.m.: Four new cases in Macon County

The Macon County Health Department reported four new active cases in the county Saturday afternoon.

There are now 22 active cases in Macon County. None of the reported cases have been hospitalized.

October 3 COVID-19 Update for Macon County Posted by Macon County Health Department on Saturday, October 3, 2020

3:00 p.m.: DHSS reports 131,105 total cases in the state

The Department of Health and Senior Services reported 131,105 cases to date in Missouri as of Saturday morning. There were 1,708 new cases added in the past 24 hours.

The department also reported 25 new deaths in the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 2,169.

The positivity rate in the past seven days is 14.4%.