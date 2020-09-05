Saturday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County breaks single-day record with 221 cases

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Saturday, September 5 will become available below:

4:15p.m.: Boone County reports single-day record high of 221 cases

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 221 new cases on Saturday afternoon, breaking the single-day record.

There are 3,331 total cases in the county, 1,066 of which are active.

4:15p.m.: Morgan County reports three more active cases

The Morgan County Health Center reported 33 active cases Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 143.

There is still one death in the county related to the virus.

2:50p.m.: Eight more cases cases in Pettis County

According to a post from the Pettis County Health Center, there are eight more cases in the county as of Friday evening, bringing the total number of cases to 799.

110 of the cases are currently active and two are hospitalized.

The health center will be closed on Monday to observe Labor Day and the totals from the weekend will be reported on Tuesday.

2:45p.m.: Moniteau County reports 12 active cases, three less than the day before

The Moniteau County Health Center reported 12 active cases in the county via Facebook Friday night. On Thursday, the department had reported 15.

There are 222 total cases in the county, 206 of which are recovered.

2:40p.m.: Five new cases in Macon County

The Macon County Health Department reported five new cases in the county on Saturday afternoon.

According to the press release, two are household contacts to positives and three are due to community spread.

There are now 114 total cases in the county, 16 of which are positive. There are no recorded deaths in the county.

2:30p.m.: Howard County reports first death this week

The Howard County Public Health Department reported the county's first death related to COVID-19 on Friday evening. 

There are 190 total cases in the county, 75 of which are active.

2:30p.m.: 27 more active cases in Gasconade County

According to a Facebook post from the Gasconade County Health Department, there are now 169 total positive cases in the county, 67 of which are active. 

The post from Friday evening reports five more recovered cases in the county and no new deaths.

2:30p.m.: Chariton County Health Center releases three more active cases from isolation

The Chariton County Health Center reported via Facebook that three active cases have been released from public health isolation.

There are 24 active cases in the county.

2:15p.m.: 18 new cases in Callaway County

The Callaway County Public Health Department reported a total of 364 cases in the county on Friday evening, 18 more cases than reported on Thursday.

There are now 105 active cases and two deaths in the county.

The department updates their data every weekday.

2:00 p.m.: 1,987 new cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,987 new cases in the state Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in Missouri to 92,202.

1:45p.m.: DHSS reports 72 additional deaths after discovering inconsistency with death certificates

In addition to the other death reports in the last 24 hours, DHSS reported 72 additional COVID related deaths which occurred June-August. The DHSS discovered an inconsistency in death certificate diagnosis codes when compared to previous information. 

