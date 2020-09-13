Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri passes 100,000 cases

4:45p.m.: Four more cases in Morgan County



The Morgan County Health Center reported 186 total cases on Saturday afternoon, four more than reported on Friday.

There are 47 active cases in the county.

4:00p.m.: Boone County reports 90 new cases

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human services reported 3,820 total cases for the county on Saturday, 90 more than reported on Friday.

The number of active cases has gone down to 841 cases from 863 cases reported on Friday.

2:45p.m.: Pettis County reports five more active cases

In a Facebook post, the Pettis County Health Center reported 125 active cases Friday night, five more than what was reported on Thursday.

The post also reflected one more person is being hospitalized as a result of the virus. There are now 860 total confirmed cases in the county.

2:45p.m.: Nine new cases in Macon County

The Macon County Health Department reported nine new positive cases in the county Friday night.This brings the total number of active positives to 35, seven more than the day before.

According to the release, five of the cases are in people under the age of 19 and four are in age groups older than 40.

There are now 140 total positive cases in the county.

2:45p.m.: Five more active in Howard County

According to the Howard County Public Health Department, there are now 65 active cases in the county as of Friday night.

There are 223 total cases in the county, two of which remain hospitalized.

2:30p.m.: Gasconade County reports 10 more positive cases

The Gasconade County Health Department reported 207 total positive cases in the county as of Friday afternoon.

There are now 77 active cases in the county.

2:30 p.m.: Community transmission numbers increase in Audrain County

The Audrain County Health Department reported that there are still 42 active cases in the county, but the community transmission numbers went up by 47 since Friday.

There are still three deaths in the county and 337 total cases in the county as of Saturday morning.

2:00 p.m.: DHSS reports 1,974 new cases statewide

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there are 1,974 new cases as of Saturday afternoon.

There are now 101,134 total cases in Missouri and three new deaths.