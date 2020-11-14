Weather Alert

ILZ058>060-064-065-069-070-074-095>101-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036- 041-042-050>052-060-061-063-064-152100- /O.CON.KLSX.WI.Y.0007.201115T0600Z-201115T2100Z/ Adams IL-Audrain MO-Bond IL-Boone MO-Brown IL-Calhoun IL- Callaway MO-Clinton IL-Fayette IL-Greene IL-Jersey IL-Knox MO- Lewis MO-Lincoln MO-Macoupin IL-Madison IL-Marion IL-Marion MO- Monroe MO-Montgomery IL-Montgomery MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO- Saint Charles MO-Saint Clair IL-Saint Louis City MO- Saint Louis MO-Shelby MO-Warren MO-Washington IL- Including the cities of Alton, Belleville, Bowling Green, Cahokia, Centralia, Columbia, Edwardsville, Fulton, Hannibal, Litchfield, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, Quincy, Saint Charles, Saint Louis, Salem, and Vandalia 1216 PM CST Sat Nov 14 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Missouri and south central, southwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$