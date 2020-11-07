As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Saturday, Nov. 7 will be posted below:
5:30 p.m.: 147 new cases in Boone County
According to the Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services website, 147 new cases were reported in Boone County on Saturday, bringing the number of total active cases to 947 cases, 72 more than Friday.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported on Saturday.
10:30 a.m.: Missouri sees a 4,559 case increase since Friday
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported 205,066 total cases in Missouri on Saturday. That is a 4,559 case increase since Friday.
There has also been a 19 death increase in the past 24 hours, leading to 3,150 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The state positivity rate is 33.1% and the CDC reported positivity rate is 16.7%.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.