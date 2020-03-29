Saturday COVID-19 coverage: More than 10,500 patients tested 838 confirmed positive

COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

4:00 p.m.: Chariton County places stay-at-home order The stay-at-home order starts Monday, March 30 and goes until April 24, according to a news release.

To view the order, residents can go to the county website at https://www.charitonco.com/post/covid-19-announcement. Essential travel is further defined in the above order.

2:50 p.m.: Three total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chariton County

According to the Chariton County Health Center, a confirmed third resident of Chariton County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department, "will be obtaining a history of any contacts that the patient may have had over the last two weeks and will be contacting those persons directly to notify them of any potential exposure and what steps they need to take to quarantine and self-monitor," according to a release.

2:20 p.m.: New updates in total confirmed cases

There are 838 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, according to DHSS. Approximately 10,752 patients have been tested in the whole state by all labs, according to DHSS.

12 people have died related to the virus.

There are 49 confirmed cases in Boone County.

1:30 p.m.: Callaway County sees three new confirmed positive tests

According to a news release, three new tests have come back positive in Callaway County.

"One has been identified as a close contact to one of our other positive tests," according to the release. "The other two are not associated and are considered community acquired.

The health department has been in contact with the individuals and they are self-isolating.

10:33 a.m.: MU Health Care testing site open after morning storm

Our drive-thru testing operation is back open as of 9:45 a.m. If the weather requires any other changes in operation, we'll update you here. Thanks! — MU Health Care (@muhealth) March 28, 2020

9:58 a.m.: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services ups testing for first responders, health care workers

First responders and health care workers who have been in close contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 and who also have symptoms of COVID-19 are eligible for testing by Missouri's public health laboratory.

The lab can provide test results within 24 hours.

"This means that front-line professionals who test negative and recover from symptoms may return to work sooner and continue providing critical services to fellow Missourians," a spokesperson for the department said.

8:40 a.m.: Weather temporarily closes drive-thru testing site

Our drive-thru testing operation is temporarily closed due to lightning in the area. We are watching the forecast closely and will be adjusting operations as needed to ensure the safety of our staff and people seeking testing. — MU Health Care (@muhealth) March 28, 2020

7:52 a.m.: Global number of infections top 600,000

While the U.S. now leads the world in reported infections — with more than 104,000 cases — five countries exceed its roughly 1,700 deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.

