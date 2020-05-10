Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 9,500 confirmed cases in Missouri, 855 hospitalized

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Saturday, May 9:

4:50 p.m. | Moniteau County has one new case, one recovery



Moniteau County has a total of 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 43 people have recovered from the virus, according to the Moniteau County Health Center.

As of Friday, the county has 10 active cases, and eight probable cases.

"A probable case means it is highly likely than an individual has the disease but it was not confirmed via laboratory test," according to the health center. "Patients that are classified as a probable case have become ill AND have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case."

2:00 p.m. | Daily DHSS numbers released

According to Missouri's DHSS, there are 9,666 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is a 177 case increase from yesterday.

855 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. There are 144 patients that are hospitalized and on a ventilator, according to the Missouri Hospital Association.

472 people have died due to the virus, according to DHSS's website. This is a 23 death increase from yesterday.

On Friday, about 108,721 people had been tested for the virus.

9:30 a.m. | U.S. governors aim to boost production of medical supplies



According to The Associated Press, some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the coronavirus outbreak.

Until now, the U.S. has relied heavily on foreign countries such as China for medical supplies and personal protective equipment. The governors of Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Missouri all said this week that they hope to develop more in-state manufacturing of personal protective equipment to ensure its availability in a crisis and to drive down shipping costs.