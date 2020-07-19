Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri sets record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Saturday, July 18 will become available below:
4:30 p.m.: Missouri sets record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a record increase in COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 958 new cases in a 24-hour period. This brings the state total to 32,248. Nine more people have died of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 1,130.
The previous state record was on Tuesday, July 14 with 918 recorded cases.
9:00 a.m.: MU staff test domestic wastewater for genetic markers of SARS-CoV-2
The testing is part of a project with MU and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
.@Mizzou staff unload samples provided by MoDNR for the statewide project to test domestic wastewater for genetic markers of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes #COVID19. For more information on the project, visit https://t.co/hoYarKdrPL.— Missouri DNR (@MoDNR) July 17, 2020
@HealthyLivingMo pic.twitter.com/WubVX08Nqv