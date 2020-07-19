Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri sets record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Previous coverage:

Updates for Saturday, July 18 will become available below:

4:30 p.m.: Missouri sets record for new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a record increase in COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 958 new cases in a 24-hour period. This brings the state total to 32,248. Nine more people have died of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 1,130.

The previous state record was on Tuesday, July 14 with 918 recorded cases.

9:00 a.m.: MU staff test domestic wastewater for genetic markers of SARS-CoV-2



The testing is part of a project with MU and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.