Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Audrain County reports first case

19 hours 33 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 9:51:00 AM CDT April 18, 2020 in News
By: Kathleen Gomez, Greta Serrin, Katie Athey KOMU Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Saturday, April 18 will become available below:

7:00 p.m. | Audrain County reports first case 

Audrain County Health Department reports its first confirmed case of COVID-19 according to its Facebook page. 

6:00 p.m. | Moniteau County reports 21 confirmed cases 

Moniteau County Health Department reports 21 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Additionally, there are 18 probable cases. Four people have recovered according to its Facebook page.  

4:00 p.m. | Saline County reports four more confirmed cases

Saline County Health Department reports 64 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Five people have recovered according to its Facebook page.

2:00 p.m. | City of Columbia reports one new case in Boone County

According to the City of Columbia, Boone County now has 88 cases of COVID-19. Eight of the cases are active and 79 have recovered as of Saturday afternoon.

2:00 p.m. | Cole County reports 43 total cases

As of Saturday afternoon, Cole County Health Department reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 43 cases. Nine of the cases are active with 33 recovered and one death, according to the report.

2:00 p.m. | DHSS reports 5,517 cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday afternoon that there are now 5,517 cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to the report, there have been 175 total deaths due to the virus.

