Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: A resident at The Bluffs tests positive for virus

1 day 57 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, May 30 2020 May 30, 2020 Saturday, May 30, 2020 2:21:00 PM CDT May 30, 2020 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Saturday, May 30 will be posted below:

10:00 p.m. | A resident at The Bluffs tests positive for the virus

According to a news release on Saturday, one confirmed resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This positive case was found as a result of facility wide testing of all residents and staff following Wednesday’s announcement about a staff member testing positive," according to the release.

All required notifications are being made to residents, family and regulatory agencies.  

"Our staff is trained in infection control measures and follows established infection control protocols including the use of personal protective equipment," the release stated.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the employee tested positive on Wednesday, and was sent home immediately. They had not worked a shift since May 22.  

6:20 p.m. | Boone County Fire Department participated in  parade

Station 16 participated in a parade for Hillcrest Assisted Living residents on Saturday afternoon.

6:15 p.m. | Free mobile testing in Audrain County

Arthur Community Health Center is conducting mobile testing for Audrain County residents that need to be tested, according to a Facebook post from the health department.

The testing is free and you don't need a doctor's order to get tested.

Testing started on Friday and will take place everyday until June 5.

Times and locations for the testing vary.

3:40 p.m. | Community testing event is already full of appointments

All appointment slots are taken for the community testing event at Hickman High School. However, you can still get on the waiting list here: https://dcphdo02redcap.azurewebsites.net/redcap/surveys/?s=FAMNRL3LF7.

The testing is free for any Missouri resident with or without symptoms. The event is taking place June 1 and 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The health department is asking people to sign up for the waiting list online or call at (877) 435-8411.

3:35 p.m. | Recycling and trash continue to be affected by COVID-19

Recycling and trash collection will continue to be affected during the week of June 1, according to the city of Columbia.

There will be no curbside residential recycling collection, and only normal trash will be collected.

No big items like furniture or appliances will be collected this week.

The city of Columbia asks residents to take their recycling to one of 11 drop-off points.

A map of these locations can be found at: https://www.como.gov/utilities/solidwaste/.

"The health and sanitation of the community, and the safety of staff, are our top priorities," the city said in a news release. "The City of Columbia apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates our customers’ understanding during this period."

3:20 p.m. | Callaway County confirms two new cases

The Callaway County Health Department is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a Facebook post.

The news release was posted on Friday.

Callaway County has seven active cases. Twenty people have recovered from the virus.

3:00 p.m. | The Bluffs test all residents and staff for virus

All residents have been tested at The Bluffs in Columbia, according to a Facebook post.

The nursing home is still waiting to receive results on everybody who has been tested.

As of Friday, 160 of the employee results have come back negative.

2:30 p.m. | Six new confirmed cases in Boone County

There are 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, according the city of Columbia's website.

Boone County has had a confirmed 147 total cases since testing started. 108 people have been released from home isolation.

Only one person in Boone County is being hospitalized due to the virus, according to its website.

2:00 p.m. | Almost 13,000 confirmed positive cases in Missouri

The Missouri DHSS reports 12,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 167 new cases from yesterday's report. This is only a one percent daily increase in cases in Missouri, and a 6.4 percent increase from the last seven days. 

771 people have died related to the virus, according to DHSS's website.

185,434 people across the state have been tested for the virus. Meanwhile, 23,252 people have been tested for the serology, or commonly known as the antibody test.

Currently, 679 people total are hospitalized related to COVID-19, according to its website.

