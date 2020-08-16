Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Osage Beach Steak 'n Shake employee tests positive

Updates for Saturday, August 15 will become available below:

5:30 p.m.: Osage Beach Steak 'n Shake employee tests positive

An employee at the Steak 'n Shake in Osage Beach has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company's business manager.

The employee was at work on Monday, Aug. 10; Tuesday, Aug. 11; Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15.

The restaurant is temporarily closed. Management is following all protocols as recommended by the CDC and will hire a professional service to clean the premises.

4:45 p.m.: Boone County reports 50 new cases

Boone County reported 50 new cases on its COVID-19 Information Hub Saturday evening.

This brings the county to 1,587 cases, 304 of which are currently active. There have not been any new deaths attributed to COVID-19.

1:45 p.m.: DHSS reports 66,397 cases in Missouri

According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, there are 1,127 new cases statewide as of Saturday afternoon.

The total number of cases is 66,397, with 1,346 of those cases resulting in death.

There have been 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

10:00 a.m.: 23 active cases in Randolph County

The Randolph County Health Department reported via Facebook Friday afternoon that there are now 23 active cases in the county, two of which are hospitalized.

This is an increase of six cases from the total of 17 cases they reported on Thursday.