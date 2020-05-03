Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Second case confirmed in Miller County

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

5:08 p.m. | DHSS reports 9 cases in Cooper County

According to the Department of Health and Senior Services, one additional case was found in Cooper County as of Saturday morning.

The Cooper County Public Health Center announced via their Facebook page that they consider the 9th case to be a "no case" because of complications related to the test and resident in question.

3:23 p.m. | 596 confirmed cases in St. Charles County

The Department of Health and Senior Services reported that there are 596 confirmed cases in St. Charles County as of Saturday afternoon.

The total brings 74 additional cases from the reported 522 cases on Friday.

2:33 p.m. | Lafayette County has 39 total cases, second death

According to the Lafayette County Health Department, there are 39 cases of COVID-19 in the county, 24 of which are recovered.

They announced Friday afternoon that the county had its second death related to COVID-19 on Thursday April 30.

2:18 p.m. | No new cases in Morgan County

The Morgan County Health Department announced via Facebook Saturday afternoon there are no new COVID-19 case in the county.

Morgan County is at a total of four positive COVID-19 cases. At this time all four cases are active and two of those patients have required hospitalization.

1:15 p.m. | Sedalia creates guidelines for Monday's re-opening

Starting Monday, May 4, the city of Sedalia will allow measured public access to the municipal building and other facilities.

The city municipal building will have sneeze guards and tape markers on the floor to provide for social distancing measures. It will also be disinfecting commonly touched surfaces regularly and working on social distancing, according to a news release.

The Sedalia Regional Airport terminal will rotate and disinfect pens, commonly touched surfaces and encourage social distancing.

The Sedalia animal shelter have installed sneeze guards and disinfect.

Masks will be provided and encouraged throughout all of the buildings.



The following facilities will continue limited access to employees only:

- Sedalia Fire Department

- Sedalia Police Department

- Street Department

- Water Pollution Control

- Sedalia Water Plants

Tthe Sedalia Public Library’s drop box will be available starting Monday, May 4. The library plans to reopen to the public with limited services available on May 11, according to the release.



By the order of Honorable Paul Beard and pursuant to the mandate of the Supreme Court of the State of Missouri, the Sedalia Municipal Court remains suspended through May 15.

11:00 a.m. | Miller County confirms second case of COVID-19



The Miller County Health Center confirmed its second case of COVID-19 in the county.

The individual is an adult male currently in home isolation, according to a news release.

"The Miller County Health Center shall identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while infectious and monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms and discuss testing options," according to the release.

10:45 a.m. | Two more cases recover in Chariton County

The Chariton County Health Center announced two more confirmed cases have recovered.

One person was retested and tested negative. The other person was considered recovered according to the CDC guidelines, according to a news release.

The county still has two active cases that test positive when retested.