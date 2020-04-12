Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: State confirmed cases up to 4,024

1 day 5 hours 26 minutes ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 9:03:00 AM CDT April 11, 2020 in News
By: Greta Serrin & Kathleen Gomez, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live Updates for Saturday, April 11 will become available below:

2:15 p.m. :: Total confirmed cases in Boone County increase by one

According to the City of Columbia's website, there are 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County.

Eleven of those are active cases and 64 people have recovered.

2:00 p.m. :: State totals increase

There are 4,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri. 109 people have died related to the virus, according to DHSS.

Around 42,947 people have been tested in the state.

As of yesterday, 506 people were in the hospital with COVID-19.

12:03 p.m.:: U.S. reporting more coronavirus deaths than any other country

CNN revealed that the United States is reporting more coronavirus deaths than any country in the world after the death toll on Saturday morning climbed to at least 18,860, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. likely saw a peak in its daily death toll, according to Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington -- who created the model the White House is using to gauge the peak of coronavirus cases.

"We re-run the model, basically, almost every night -- and the new returns from different states are suggesting different peaks in different states, but at the national level we seem to be pretty much close to the peak," he said.

That model projects about 61,500 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August- that's if the country keeps social distance measures in place until the end of May. If they factor in states that may lift these rules by May 1, the numbers "don't look good," Murray said.

According to the CNN article, health experts say that while they're encouraged by signs those measures are having a positive impact, they warn re-opening the country too quickly could set the US back.

10:50 a.m.:: MSHP extends statewide suspension of all written & driver road testing, salvage inspections, & bus inspections

Effective April 10, Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that all written and driver road testing has been suspended at all locations through April 27.

MSHP will also extend the suspension of all salvage inspections at all locations and all bus inspections until April 27. The statement said that the extension does not effect local businesses that are the providers of safety and emission inspections for the public and may continue to be open for their services, circumstances permitting. 

Friday April 11: United Way of Central Missouri and Fechtel Beverage & Sales establish Central Missouri Food Service Industry Relief Fund

With funding support provided by Fechtel Beverage, United Way of Central Missouri has established and agreed to be the fiscal agent for the Central Missouri Food Service Industry Relief Fund. According to a United Way of Central Missouri press release, the fund's main purpose is "to provide a simple vehicle for the community to offer critical financial aid to the members of the on-premise food service industries in Central Missouri during this difficult time."

Friday April 11: Boone County totals 75 positive COVID-19 patients

As of Friday at 5 p.m., the total number of COVID-19 patients that are positive in Boone County is 75. Only 11 of those cases are active, as 63 patients have recovered and one patient died.

More News

Grid
List

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
9 minutes ago Sunday, April 12 2020 Apr 12, 2020 Sunday, April 12, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 12, 2020 in News

CDC gives guidance to create household plan of action
CDC gives guidance to create household plan of action
COLUMBIA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is giving advice to create an emergency plan of action if... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 12 2020 Apr 12, 2020 Sunday, April 12, 2020 1:04:00 PM CDT April 12, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: MO deaths reach 110
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: MO deaths reach 110
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 12 2020 Apr 12, 2020 Sunday, April 12, 2020 10:56:00 AM CDT April 12, 2020 in Continuous News

Traffic drop from stay-at-home orders imperils road funding
Traffic drop from stay-at-home orders imperils road funding
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — America’s roads are a lot less congested, due to coronavirus shutdowns that have kept... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 12 2020 Apr 12, 2020 Sunday, April 12, 2020 10:49:10 AM CDT April 12, 2020 in News

An Easter to go down in history: All 50 states under disaster declaration
An Easter to go down in history: All 50 states under disaster declaration
CNN - People around the US are finding creative new ways to celebrate Easter Sunday. It is the first time... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, April 12 2020 Apr 12, 2020 Sunday, April 12, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT April 12, 2020 in News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital care
LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from a hospital in London, where he was being treated... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, April 12 2020 Apr 12, 2020 Sunday, April 12, 2020 8:31:00 AM CDT April 12, 2020 in News

USDA approves Missouri request to distribute disaster food packages
USDA approves Missouri request to distribute disaster food packages
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The United States Department of Agriculture has approved the Missouri Department of Social Services' request to distribute... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 6:04:00 PM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

One daughter has special window talks with her mother while in nursing home
One daughter has special window talks with her mother while in nursing home
COLUMBIA - Dr. Amy Knopps has visited her mother, Mary Ann Knopps, in the nursing home since 2017. But, due... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 2:52:00 PM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia imaging company creates face shields for local hospitals
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia imaging company creates face shields for local hospitals
COLUMBIA – Miller’s Professional Imaging came together and created face shields to give to local hospitals. Jake Eldredge is... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Appliance shop makes face shields for first responders
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Appliance shop makes face shields for first responders
MOBERLY - One local appliance shop is making face shields to help front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 1:07:00 PM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Boys & Girls Club offers meals through curbside pickup
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Boys & Girls Club offers meals through curbside pickup
COLUMBIA – Even though the doors are technically closed at The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, Club services are... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 11:11:00 AM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

Former Gov. Eric Greitens and wife to get divorced
Former Gov. Eric Greitens and wife to get divorced
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, announced they are ending their marriage on Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 10:31:00 AM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

MU Faculty Council puts out letter about COVID-19 and racism
MU Faculty Council puts out letter about COVID-19 and racism
The MU Faculty Council released an open letter regarding racial discrimination and COVID-19 after its meeting Thursday. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 9:24:00 AM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: State confirmed cases up to 4,024
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: State confirmed cases up to 4,024
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 11 2020 Apr 11, 2020 Saturday, April 11, 2020 9:03:00 AM CDT April 11, 2020 in News

Columbia police respond to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road
Columbia police respond to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road Friday evening. Police confirmed at... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Mid-Missouri town gets creative recognizing high school seniors
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Mid-Missouri town gets creative recognizing high school seniors
BOONVILLE – Dalton Johnson is disappointed that he will not be able to finish his senior year with his friends... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Ceramic studio offers take-home pottery kits
Ceramic studio offers take-home pottery kits
COLUMBIA – As businesses adjust to social distancing guidelines, The Mud Room Ceramic Studio is providing the opportunity to create... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 5:10:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Governor Parson signs supplemental budget during Friday's COVID-19 briefing
Governor Parson signs supplemental budget during Friday's COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - During Friday's COVID-19 briefing, Governor Mike Parson signed the supplemental budget passed by the Missouri General Assembly... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 4:31:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
3pm 65°
4pm 65°
5pm 64°
6pm 61°