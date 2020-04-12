Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: State confirmed cases up to 4,024

2:15 p.m. :: Total confirmed cases in Boone County increase by one

According to the City of Columbia's website, there are 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County.

Eleven of those are active cases and 64 people have recovered.

2:00 p.m. :: State totals increase

There are 4,024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri. 109 people have died related to the virus, according to DHSS.

Around 42,947 people have been tested in the state.

As of yesterday, 506 people were in the hospital with COVID-19.

12:03 p.m.:: U.S. reporting more coronavirus deaths than any other country

CNN revealed that the United States is reporting more coronavirus deaths than any country in the world after the death toll on Saturday morning climbed to at least 18,860, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. likely saw a peak in its daily death toll, according to Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington -- who created the model the White House is using to gauge the peak of coronavirus cases. "We re-run the model, basically, almost every night -- and the new returns from different states are suggesting different peaks in different states, but at the national level we seem to be pretty much close to the peak," he said. That model projects about 61,500 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August- that's if the country keeps social distance measures in place until the end of May. If they factor in states that may lift these rules by May 1, the numbers "don't look good," Murray said. According to the CNN article, health experts say that while they're encouraged by signs those measures are having a positive impact, they warn re-opening the country too quickly could set the US back.

10:50 a.m.:: MSHP extends statewide suspension of all written & driver road testing, salvage inspections, & bus inspections

Effective April 10, Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that all written and driver road testing has been suspended at all locations through April 27.

MSHP will also extend the suspension of all salvage inspections at all locations and all bus inspections until April 27. The statement said that the extension does not effect local businesses that are the providers of safety and emission inspections for the public and may continue to be open for their services, circumstances permitting.

Friday April 11: United Way of Central Missouri and Fechtel Beverage & Sales establish Central Missouri Food Service Industry Relief Fund

With funding support provided by Fechtel Beverage, United Way of Central Missouri has established and agreed to be the fiscal agent for the Central Missouri Food Service Industry Relief Fund. According to a United Way of Central Missouri press release, the fund's main purpose is "to provide a simple vehicle for the community to offer critical financial aid to the members of the on-premise food service industries in Central Missouri during this difficult time."

As of Friday at 5 p.m., the total number of COVID-19 patients that are positive in Boone County is 75. Only 11 of those cases are active, as 63 patients have recovered and one patient died.